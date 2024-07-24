Search

World

Australian woman 'gang-raped' by five men in Paris in pre-Olympics shocker

CCTV captures aftermath of Australian Woman's alleged sexual assault

Web Desk
01:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2024
Australian woman 'gang-raped' by five men in Paris in pre-Olympics shocker

A disturbing incident of gang-rape sent shockwaves across Paris as French police are probing the incident occurred with 25-year-old victim who took refuge in fast food shop in Pigalle district over the weekend.

The terrified woman was reportedly gang-raped by group of five men days before the Olympics. The incident occurred in midnight on July 20.

CCTV cameras captured woman seeking refuge in a food shop after the assault. Her dress was partially torn and worn "inside out," per reports.

The woman was reportedly at bars and clubs around Moulin Rouge on the night of July 19 before the men reportedly confronted her at an unspecified location.

She said the attackers were having African appearance and stated that they raped her in the wee hours. After escaping, she sought help at the kebab shop.

The footage shows her running into the shop in a state of panic and asking for assistance. Shortly after, one of the men from the assault enters the shop, but the woman identifies him.

He briefly interacts with her before leaving. The shop staff called emergency services, and the woman was eventually taken to medical facility. She was reportedly disoriented and struggled to communicate in French, making it difficult for her to provide specific details about the incident.

The woman is now staying in Paris to aid the police investigation. In light of the incident, Australia's Olympic team chief, Anna Meares, advised athletes to exercise extra caution, avoid going out alone, and dress in plain clothes.

Woman gets her friend raped by husband for revenge in Lahore

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

03:11 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Indian navy warship 'Brahmaputra' damaged in mysterious blaze in ...

01:54 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

US plans $101 million aid for Pakistan to counter China’s influence

01:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Australian woman 'gang-raped' by five men in Paris in pre-Olympics ...

12:13 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

18 killed as Nepal passenger plane crashes during takeoff in Kathmandu

10:25 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Bangladesh students suspend protests for 48 hours

09:34 AM | 22 Jul, 2024

Who is Kamala Harris, and will she be able to become the first woman ...

World

11:21 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Biden pulls out of US presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris as ...

08:35 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Bangladesh students say protest will continue despite Supreme Court ...

07:12 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Israeli airstrikes claim 64 Palestinian lives, 105 injured in Gaza

06:19 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Student protests continue in Bangladesh despite SC’s quota system ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:11 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Indian navy warship 'Brahmaputra' damaged in mysterious blaze in Mumbai

Gold & Silver

02:51 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Gold prices plunge by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan 

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.

British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.35 303.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5  77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: