Australian woman 'gang-raped' by five men in Paris in pre-Olympics shocker

A disturbing incident of gang-rape sent shockwaves across Paris as French police are probing the incident occurred with 25-year-old victim who took refuge in fast food shop in Pigalle district over the weekend.

The terrified woman was reportedly gang-raped by group of five men days before the Olympics. The incident occurred in midnight on July 20.

CCTV cameras captured woman seeking refuge in a food shop after the assault. Her dress was partially torn and worn "inside out," per reports.

The woman was reportedly at bars and clubs around Moulin Rouge on the night of July 19 before the men reportedly confronted her at an unspecified location.

She said the attackers were having African appearance and stated that they raped her in the wee hours. After escaping, she sought help at the kebab shop.

The footage shows her running into the shop in a state of panic and asking for assistance. Shortly after, one of the men from the assault enters the shop, but the woman identifies him.

He briefly interacts with her before leaving. The shop staff called emergency services, and the woman was eventually taken to medical facility. She was reportedly disoriented and struggled to communicate in French, making it difficult for her to provide specific details about the incident.

The woman is now staying in Paris to aid the police investigation. In light of the incident, Australia's Olympic team chief, Anna Meares, advised athletes to exercise extra caution, avoid going out alone, and dress in plain clothes.