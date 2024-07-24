Health insurance with visa: UAE comes up with fresh initiative for tourists

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unveiled a new initiative to provide insurance at the time of the issuance of visas to tourists.

Specific details about the launch date and potential extra costs have not been revealed as of now; however, the insurance coverage will be accessible when applying for a visa on the Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) website.

This new initiative will offer packages from major insurance providers directly on an electronic platform during the visa application process. Currently, individuals applying for visitor visas through travel agencies need to buy insurance separately; however, the initiative would ease the visitors.

The initiative is designed to provide emergency health coverage. It will streamline the process of obtaining health insurance through an electronic platform.

The introduction of insurance for travelers aims to guarantee coverage for hospitalization in the event of unforeseen medical emergencies. This measure also ensures that the financial burden of emergency medical care for visitors does not fall on them.

It is to be highlighted that the scheme would be flexible in the sense that Individuals seeking more extensive medical coverage may need to supplement with their own private insurance to ensure they are fully protected in case of an emergency.