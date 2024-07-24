Health insurance with visa: UAE comes up with fresh initiative for tourists

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unveiled a new initiative to provide insurance at the time of the issuance of visas to tourists.
Specific details about the launch date and potential extra costs have not been revealed as of now; however, the insurance coverage will be accessible when applying for a visa on the Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) website.
This new initiative will offer packages from major insurance providers directly on an electronic platform during the visa application process. Currently, individuals applying for visitor visas through travel agencies need to buy insurance separately; however, the initiative would ease the visitors.
The initiative is designed to provide emergency health coverage. It will streamline the process of obtaining health insurance through an electronic platform.
The introduction of insurance for travelers aims to guarantee coverage for hospitalization in the event of unforeseen medical emergencies. This measure also ensures that the financial burden of emergency medical care for visitors does not fall on them.
It is to be highlighted that the scheme would be flexible in the sense that Individuals seeking more extensive medical coverage may need to supplement with their own private insurance to ensure they are fully protected in case of an emergency.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.
British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
