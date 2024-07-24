Search

Indian navy warship 'Brahmaputra' damaged in mysterious blaze in Mumbai

03:11 PM | 24 Jul, 2024
Source: social media

MUMBAI – The Indian navy’s first of the indigenously built 'Brahmaputra' class guided missile frigate severely damaged after it caught a fire at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

The navy in a statement said the warship was undergoing maintenance when the incident took place, adding that one of the junior sailor is missing after the incident.

INS Brahmaputra, which was equipped with medium range, close range and anti-aircraft guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, is lying on its side, it said.

"... The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and other ships in harbour, by [Monday] morning. Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out," the navy said in a statement.

"Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to an upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side," the navy said.

"All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident," the navy said.

INS Brahmaputra was commissioned into the Indian Navy in April 2000. The ship is manned by a crew of 40 officers and 330 sailors, Indian media reported.

