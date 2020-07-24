Amir set to join Pakistan squad for England series
Green Shirts step up preparations for Tests with first-class match

LAHORE – Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and masseur Mohammad Imran departed for England this morning after their second Covid-19 tests returned negative, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Friday.
The first test was conducted on July 21 which was negative.
Fast bowler Mohammad Amir departs for England

Amir opted out not to tour England due to birth of his daughter and Pakistan teams head coach, Misbah ul Haq persuaded him to change his decision in the larger interest of country’s cricket. As part of the process, Amir required two negative tests to be eligible to travel to the United Kingdom.
As soon as Amir joins the squad, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from his duties.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan men’s national cricket team is playing a four-day first-class intra-squad match at Incora County Ground, Derby to step up their preparations for the three World Test Championship fixtures against the hosts, England.
Four-Day intra-squad match, Derby: PCB Whites win toss and elect to bowl first.


14-player lineups:
PCB Green: Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah
PCB White: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Musa Khan, Sohail Khan and Usman Khan Shinwari
This fixture is Pakistan’s last match practice before the much-anticipated Test series kicks off on August 5 at Old Trafford Manchester.
The match will commence at 11am (British Summer Time).
