Mawra Hocane slammed for 'normalising' public harassment

03:53 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
Mawra Hocane slammed for 'normalising' public harassment
An old video of Mawra Hocane, alongside Kubra Khan and Humayun Saeed, from Nida Yasir's morning show, has spread like wildfire on social media. The clip shows Hocane normalising public harassment and people are bashing her for speaking out thoughtlessly.

In the snippet Yasir asks Hocane, if she has been "teased" by anyone? Mawra responds to her, saying, “I think that’s just Lahore’s fun, boys tease you with music roaring from their cars. I think that’s just the feel of Lahori Eid.” She continued to add, “So we don’t mind. It’s okay, keep looking at us”.

In the video, Mawra also admitted that she would't mind if someone teased her at the moment.

And now, netizens are calling out the JPNA 2 star for glorifying harassment.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

Top 5 Pakistani bridal designers that won’t rip off your pockets
07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2020

