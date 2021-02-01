Man kicks out potential son-in-law’s father for praising PM Imran Khan

FAISALABAD – No prime minister (or politician for that matter) is popular in all circles. However, one man in Mamu Kanjan took it too personally when his guests, who had come to ask his daughter’s hand in marriage for their son, praised the prime minister. He not only refused the proposal, but literally kicked them out of the house.

According to a news report by an Urdu daily, Abdul Hameed in the town of Mamu Kanjan, Tandlianwala, lost his temper when his daughter’s potential father-in-law Ramzan, from Kamalia, praised PM Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The two men were meeting to decide a date for their children’s engagement and its preparations. However Abdul Hameed, who was fed up of the current inflation, completely lost it when Ramzan praised the PM for his good governance.

The government claims that things are getting better, but Pakistan’s inflation rate had gone up to a record high of 10.58% in 2019, 5.5% higher than that of 2018.