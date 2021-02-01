Balochistan tubewells go solar after PM's approval (VIDEO)
Web Desk
06:18 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Balochistan tubewells go solar after PM's approval (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved solarization of tubewells in Balochistan province to facilitate the farmers and growers.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday, the premier directed the Power Division and the provincial government to prepare a comprehensive plan for the execution of solarization project within the given timelines.

The project will not only ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers but also help address the issue of losses in the power sector.

PM Khan that the people of Balochistan and the entire country are bearing the brunt of the losses in the power sector. He directed to address the matter on priority basis.

He added that effective and appropriate use of subsidy is the foremost priority of the government.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

More From This Category
COVID-19: Punjab receives first batch of 70,000 ...
06:56 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
VIPs deserve COVID-19 shot first, says FM Qureshi ...
06:03 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
MQM founder 'suffering from COVID-19 in ICU'
07:31 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Man kicks out potential son-in-law’s father for ...
05:50 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Pakistani minister Hammad Azhar tests positive ...
05:15 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
PM Imran Khan taking questions from public over ...
04:54 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza wishes hubby Shoaib Malik on 39th birthday
07:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr