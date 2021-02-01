Balochistan tubewells go solar after PM's approval (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved solarization of tubewells in Balochistan province to facilitate the farmers and growers.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday, the premier directed the Power Division and the provincial government to prepare a comprehensive plan for the execution of solarization project within the given timelines.

The project will not only ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers but also help address the issue of losses in the power sector.

PM Khan that the people of Balochistan and the entire country are bearing the brunt of the losses in the power sector. He directed to address the matter on priority basis.

He added that effective and appropriate use of subsidy is the foremost priority of the government.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.