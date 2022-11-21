Kinza Hashmi and Zaviyar Naumaan steal hearts in latest BTS video

Lollywood's reel-life couples are undoubtedly loved more than real-life couples due to their commendable chemistry and on-screen presence.

Pakistani entertainment industry's effervescent and bubbly actress Kinza Hashmi has been one of the favourite artists and is an easy-going professional whose on-screen duos with other actors have been shipped by loyal fans many times.

In recent news, a BTS video of Hashmi and up-and-coming actor Zavyiar Naumaan is making headlines for its jovial vibes. The video features Hashmi sitting on the bonnet of a heavy 4×4 car, seemingly for a shot.

The starlet, Naumaan, was accompanying the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai diva and came into action like a gentleman. The Ishq Tamasha star was apparently having trouble jumping off the bonnet because of the height, and like a knight in shining armor, Nauman helped her get off safe and sound.

The adorable interaction between the actors received mixed reactions from netizens, dividing them into polarising opinions.

Kinza hashmi with Zaviyar Ijaz #shorts Uploaded by Trendy Buzz on 2022-09-10.

On the work, Hashmi was last seen in Deewar-e-Shab, Tu Mera Junoon, Tera Yahan Koi Nahin, Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlat, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, and Wehem.

On the other hand, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz debuted in Lollywood with Qissa Meherbano Ka.