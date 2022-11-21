COAS Bajwa pays farewell visits to Naval and PAF headquarters in Islamabad
09:21 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
COAS Bajwa pays farewell visits to Naval and PAF headquarters in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Outgoing Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa on Monday visited Naval and Air Headquarters in the federal capital, according to the military's media wing.

During his meeting with Admiral Amjad Khan, COAS Bajwa admired the role of Pakistan Navy. 

At the Air Headquarters, he was presented a Guard of Honour by PAF contingent followed by interaction with Principal Staff Officers.

He later held a farewell meeting with the Chief Of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, the ISPR said in a statement.

Gen Bajwa is due to retire on November 29.

