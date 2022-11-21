COAS Bajwa pays farewell visits to Naval and PAF headquarters in Islamabad
Share
ISLAMABAD – Outgoing Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa on Monday visited Naval and Air Headquarters in the federal capital, according to the military's media wing.
During his meeting with Admiral Amjad Khan, COAS Bajwa admired the role of Pakistan Navy.
At the Air Headquarters, he was presented a Guard of Honour by PAF contingent followed by interaction with Principal Staff Officers.
#PakistanArmy chief #GenQamarBajwa on Monday visited Naval and Air HQs in Islamabad. In a meeting Adm M Amjad Khan, #COASBajwa admired #Navy role, and at #PAF HQs he was presented #GuardofHonour by PAF contingent followed by interaction with Principal Staff Officers.#ISPR pic.twitter.com/KF3dsewntN— Daily Pakistan Global (@dailypakistangl) November 21, 2022
He later held a farewell meeting with the Chief Of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, the ISPR said in a statement.
Gen Bajwa is due to retire on November 29.
COAS Bajwa pays farewell visit to Army Medical ... 05:57 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited various installations of Army ...
- PFF NC meets joint delegation of German, Netherlands and Belgium FAs10:52 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Aibak Polo Cup: FG/Din, Newage Cables/Master Paints record wins10:38 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- 6th Shehryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2022 ...10:09 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
-
- COAS Bajwa pays farewell visits to Naval and PAF headquarters in ...09:21 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Durefishan Saleem shows her quirky side on Instagram08:49 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Kinza Hashmi and Zaviyar Naumaan steal hearts in latest BTS video07:59 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir set major vacation goals07:32 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022