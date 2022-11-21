Durefishan Saleem shows her quirky side on Instagram

Up-and-coming Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem has been turning heads with her ethereal beauty, acting prowess, and effervescent personality. Although Saleem's girl-next-door characters reveal little about her, the 31-year-old actress's Instagram handle has been updated regularly with her off-screen persona and its charms. The Dil Ruba famed actress recently shared a bunch of pictures that have greatly surprised her fans.

In a miserable yet hilarious attempt to take Instagram goals pictures, the Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan starlet ended up taking some rib-tickling, giggle-inducing pictures with her unusual and funny expressions and posted them for her fans to have a laugh.

She captioned the post, “It gets mad mad mad with every picture.”

Despite the unusual expressions, Saleem managed to look absolutely adorable.

On the work front, Saleem was last seen in Dil Ruba, Bharaas, Pardes, Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan, and Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.