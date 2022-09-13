Dur-e-Fishan Saleem spills the beans about her love life

Pakistani's rising star Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the very few actors who have been praised equally for their beauty and craft.

The Bharas actor has cemented her position in the industry within a short span of time. She recently appeared in an interview and shared her plans for marriage.

During the show The Big Pick, the host asked her about her plans of getting married to which she replied, “I do want to get married and be around kids. But I don’t want to date anyone. I will go directly for Nikkah because it has a special charm in it.”

And talking about her relationship she laughingly added, “I would like to “Katrina Kaif” my relationship”

https://www.facebook.com/reel/366034105711710

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

On the work front, Dur-e-Fishan is currently starring opposite Danish Taimoor in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, which sees the latter play an entitled and abusive character.

While the show has been drawing widespread criticism for its problematic storyline, it has gained popularity among the masses.