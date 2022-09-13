Dur-e-Fishan Saleem spills the beans about her love life
Web Desk
02:30 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem spills the beans about her love life
Source: Dur-e-Fishan (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani's rising star Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the very few actors who have been praised equally for their beauty and craft. 

The Bharas actor has cemented her position in the industry within a short span of time. She recently appeared in an interview and shared her plans for marriage.

During the show The Big Pick, the host asked her about her plans of getting married to which she replied, “I do want to get married and be around kids. But I don’t want to date anyone. I will go directly for Nikkah because it has a special charm in it.”

 And talking about her relationship she laughingly added, “I would like to “Katrina Kaif” my relationship”

https://www.facebook.com/reel/366034105711710

On the work front, Dur-e-Fishan is currently starring opposite Danish Taimoor in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, which sees the latter play an entitled and abusive character.

While the show has been drawing widespread criticism for its problematic storyline, it has gained popularity among the masses.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem leaves fans rolling with ... 06:20 PM | 17 Aug, 2022

Despite being a relatively new face in the world of glitz and glam, the gorgeous Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has proved to be ...

More From This Category
‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual ...
10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
With icecream in one hand, Aymen Saleem says ...
10:21 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Jemima Goldsmith is a 'half Pakistani'
08:56 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar clarifies situation over ...
09:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Noor Zafar Khan trolled for posting bold picture ...
11:15 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Mehar Bano's new dance video takes the internet ...
03:10 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual harassers in her upcoming movie project
10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr