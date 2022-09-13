Mehar Bano's new dance video takes the internet by storm
03:10 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Mehar Bano's new dance video takes the internet by storm
Source: Meharbano (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Mehar Bano is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks that proves that she is a performer at heart.

This time around, the Mere Humnasheen star leaves admirers stunned with her alluring dance moves as she gracefully sways her body to the rhythm of the soft hum.

Dressed in a western casual chic outfit, Bano shares a grooving video on her Instagram handle accompanied by a short sweet questions regarding her obsession with the tuneful song.

"Why am I obsessed with this song", captioned the Meray Paas Tum Hou star.

On the work front, Meher Bano has appeared in various drama serials but she became a known face when she appeared as ‘Zubaida’ in the popular web series ‘Churails’.

‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual harassers in her upcoming movie project
10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

