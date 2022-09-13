PM Shehbaz rejects hike in medicine prices

02:45 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz rejects hike in medicine prices
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday rejected a proposal to increase prices of medicines in order to provide relief to inflation-stricken people.

The proposal, which was approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) earlier this week, was tabled during a cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister.

ECC had proposed hike in retail prices of ten medicines but it was rejected by the premier.

An inquiry report on booking of Hajj pilgrim in government’s quota was also discussed in the meeting where PM Shehbaz Sharif approved the other decision of ECC.

esponding to media reports of a shortage of paracetamol in the country,

Earlier in the day, Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel termed the reports about shortage of paracetamol in the country as baseless.

Addressing a press conference, the minister also announced to launch a countrywide crackdown against those involved in producing and spreading counterfeit medicines from today (Tuesday).

Pakistani professor makes it to list of top 100 ... 10:11 PM | 22 May, 2022

KARACHI – A Pakistani professor has made it to the list of top 100 medicine scientists.  Prof Zulfiqar ...

More From This Category
Three Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in gunfire ...
09:40 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Peace committee chief, 2 cops among 5 killed in ...
07:51 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan clarifies remarks about extension to ...
10:01 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Intelligence officials to be summoned if ...
06:50 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Online College Admissions System (OCAS) receives ...
05:20 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
PTI moves Supreme Court against phase-wise ...
01:35 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual harassers in her upcoming movie project
10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr