PM Shehbaz rejects hike in medicine prices
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday rejected a proposal to increase prices of medicines in order to provide relief to inflation-stricken people.
The proposal, which was approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) earlier this week, was tabled during a cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister.
ECC had proposed hike in retail prices of ten medicines but it was rejected by the premier.
An inquiry report on booking of Hajj pilgrim in government’s quota was also discussed in the meeting where PM Shehbaz Sharif approved the other decision of ECC.
esponding to media reports of a shortage of paracetamol in the country,
Earlier in the day, Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel termed the reports about shortage of paracetamol in the country as baseless.
Addressing a press conference, the minister also announced to launch a countrywide crackdown against those involved in producing and spreading counterfeit medicines from today (Tuesday).
