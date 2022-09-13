Badshah Begum star Tanya Hussain dazzles fans with new clicks

Pakistani starlet Tanya Hussain has proved that she is quite a star performer after her powerful performance has been lauded in the political drama Badshah Begum.

The Parizaad actress is actually the daughter of model and actress Natasha Hussain. Apart from her acting endeavours, she is a fashionista who bedazzled her admirers with her stunning pictures and fashion choices.

Nowadays, Tanya has jetted off to Turkey for some downtime and she is definitely enjoying her vacation. Here are some very cute clicks of the pretty actress enjoying with her friends with a beautiful backdrop of Turkish landscapes.

Written by Saji Gul, Badshah Begum has been produced by Rafay Rashdi and directed by Khizer Idrees.

The star-studded cast includes talented actors like Zara Noor Abbas, Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Abbas, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer and Shahzad Nawaz.