Yumna Zaidi questions why 'Bakhtawar' is not airing on TV

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi is currently breaking records with her dual character and situational-shape shifting in phenomenal drama serial Bakhtawar.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actress never fails to impress fans with her impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks.

This time around, the Dil Na Umeed Toh Nai actress shared a short video with her fans where she expressed her concerns regarding her current drama not being on-aired for the last two weeks.

Bakhtawar is the “journey of a young headstrong girl trying to escape her troubled home, difficulties and pain, and create a better tomorrow for herself.”

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi and the handsome hunk Wahaj Ali have been cast to portray the lead roles in an upcoming drama serial produced under the banner of 7th Sky entertainment.