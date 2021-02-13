By-polls – Sindh announces public holiday on Feb 16

05:41 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
By-polls – Sindh announces public holiday on Feb 16


KARACHI – The Sindh government has declared February 16 a public holiday in two constituencies due to by-polls.

By-elections in PS-43 Sanghar and PS-88 Malir constituencies of Sindh Assembly will be held on February 16.

The Sindh government has also issued a notification in this regard.

