By-polls – Sindh announces public holiday on Feb 16
05:41 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
Share
KARACHI – The Sindh government has declared February 16 a public holiday in two constituencies due to by-polls.
By-elections in PS-43 Sanghar and PS-88 Malir constituencies of Sindh Assembly will be held on February 16.
The Sindh government has also issued a notification in this regard.
- #JusticeForBushraRajpar – Four arrested for kidnapping, raping ...06:04 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- #PAKvSA, 2nd T20 – Live Stream & Live Score: Pakistan bat first ...06:00 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- By-polls – Sindh announces public holiday on Feb 1605:41 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran tweets pics of first Miyawaki Urban Forest in Lahore03:21 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
-
- Nadia Khan’s husband’s ex-wife reveals details of her divorce ...01:56 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- #Pawrihoraihai trends on Twitter, and the reactions aren’t coming ...01:22 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
- Nitasha Syed is all set to release the fifth episode, Chai Ki Dawat06:53 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021