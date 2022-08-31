Ayesha Omar dances her heart out in latest video
Web Desk
06:43 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Ayesha Omar dances her heart out in latest video
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has cemented her position as one of the leading ladies and fashionistas in the entertainment industry.

The Lahore se Agaye actor's massive fan following and a legion of admirers are a testimony to her popularity.

This time around, the 40-year-old star shared a stunning video where she grooved her heart out. "Dil tu bohat bara hai, lekin phir bhee bacha hai. Aashaaen unginat hain aur un kee uraan unchee hai..

????????@arrahman thank you for your beautiful music that made my childhood so joyful. ", captioned the Yalghaar actor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

On the work front, Omar was last seen in ARY Digital’s Habs. Omar also appeared in Rehbra, and she is currently working on Selahuddin Eyyubi Pak-Turk television project with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.

Ayesha Omar leaves fans mesmerized with latest ... 04:53 PM | 29 Aug, 2022

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous ...

More From This Category
TikToker Dolly's new swimming pool photos set ...
06:14 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Jannat Mirza's new TikTok video sets the internet ...
05:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Ushna Shah shares a heart-wrenching video of ...
04:43 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Nasir Khan Jan steals hearts with heroic effort ...
04:17 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Is Shamoon Abbasi married to Sherry Shah?
03:20 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Areeba Habib sizzles the internet with vacation ...
02:40 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar dances her heart out in latest video
06:43 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr