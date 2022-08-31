Ayesha Omar dances her heart out in latest video

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has cemented her position as one of the leading ladies and fashionistas in the entertainment industry.

The Lahore se Agaye actor's massive fan following and a legion of admirers are a testimony to her popularity.

This time around, the 40-year-old star shared a stunning video where she grooved her heart out. "Dil tu bohat bara hai, lekin phir bhee bacha hai. Aashaaen unginat hain aur un kee uraan unchee hai..

????????@arrahman thank you for your beautiful music that made my childhood so joyful. ", captioned the Yalghaar actor.

On the work front, Omar was last seen in ARY Digital’s Habs. Omar also appeared in Rehbra, and she is currently working on Selahuddin Eyyubi Pak-Turk television project with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.