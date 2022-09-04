Ayesha Omar is a gym queen in her latest viral video

Ayesha Omar rose to prominence with her popular dramas but she continues to win hearts with her ultra-glam style, stylish looks and quick wit. And, that's not all!

The Bulbulay actress is also a gym queen and a fitness enthusiast. No doubt, she is one of the major head-turners when it comes to defining fitness goals.

The 40-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video where she can be seen intensely working out, and giving fitness goals.

"Stretching and improvising with the hyperextention bench while letting blood flow to my brain. So good for circulation. Try this, but keep your hands locked for balance. And make sure you put some weights to weigh the bench down too," captioned the Yalghaar actress.

"Guys. I can’t stress this enough. Get some exercise at least thrice a week, get some sun post 3 pm a few times a week, eat a clean and non processed diet, practice gratitude every day, stretch a bit, listen to some cool podcasts, watch motivational videos, mediate 10 min everyday, stop judging (yourself and others) and comparing yourself to others, read a bit everyday and dream Big. Give it a month and your life will start to change. If you’re in a good place emotionally, mentally and physically, you’ll be so much happier and so will others around you, cause they’ll see the amazing human that you are and were always meant to be. Have a beautiful weekend lovers," she concluded.

On the work front, Omar was last seen in ARY Digital’s Habs. Omar also appeared in Rehbra, and she is currently working on Selahuddin Eyyubi – a Pak-Turk television project with Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed.