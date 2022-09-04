Former US president Barack Obama secures an Emmy Award

Former president of the United States Barack Obama has secured an Emmy award for his work, where he narrated a national parks documentary series, to go with his two Grammys.

The former two-term president now lacks an Oscar and a Tony to complete the estimable EGOT – the achievement of clinching all four of the major entertainment awards.

Obama, who has been dubbed a Hollywood newcomer, secured Emmy for narrating his Netflix documentary series ‘Our Great National Parks’, the Television Academy said.

Meanwhile, the news was well received by netizens who lauded the first black president of the US for his achievements.

Other nominees in Obama´s narrator category included former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ("Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War"), Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong´o ("Serengeti II"), and veteran naturalist David Attenborough ("The Mating Game").

Obama´s successor president, Donald Trump, did not win an Emmy for his reality competition show "The Apprentice." Another former president Dwight D. Eisenhower won an honorary Emmy Award.

The 61-year-old left office in 2017. Both the former President and his wife - Michelle - have written best-selling memoirs. The duo also runs a non-profit foundation and established a production company inking major deals with Netflix.

The Obamas' company´s first documentary was "American Factory," which went on to win an Oscar in the category of Best Documentary Feature and an Emmy in the category of Directing, though the awards went to the filmmakers and not to the Obamas. Barack also received the Nobel Peace Prize after his 2008 presidential election win.

