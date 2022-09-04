Sonya Hussyn's new video with makeup artist wins hearts
Lollywood diva Sonya Hussyn's impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks put her on the radar as one of the most sought-out actresses in Pakistan.
While the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star is undoubtedly a charismatic diva, it seems that the 31-year-old star versatility comes from her surrounding as she interacts with super talented people for example her makeup artist.
Sharing a video on her Instagram stories, Sonya's multi-talented MUA is definitely sending out future Coke Studio vibes and the Saraab actor made sure to share his melodious voice with her massive fan following.
On the work front, Sonya last appeared in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine alongside Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed.
Sonya Hussayn gears up for empowered character in ... 09:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Lollywood actress Sonya Hussyn is undoubtedly a charismatic diva who has proved her versatility onscreen by dabbling in ...
