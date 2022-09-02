Ayesha Omar expresses shock after flood affectee girl ‘raped’ in Sindh
Share
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar took to social media and expressed shock and anger over the recent rape case where flood affectee girl gets ‘raped under pretence of receiving ration'.
A rickshaw driver named Gulshir Macchi lured a young girl with the promise of ration in Shadadpur in Sindh’s Sanghar district. The Hindu girl, a flood victim, was said to have been drugged and held hostage for two days by the culprit who also allegedly raped her.
Police arrested the accused and also filed a case against him. A series of medical tests are being performed to obtain a better understanding of the girl's condition.
"And now, this is happening, Is there any end to the shamelessness? Just abuse, steal, loot, violate, torture and suppress. On every level. I don't even know what to feel. Or what to think.", the Bulbulay star wrote.
"How can we change all this? Every day, I sit and ponder over this question. What is it that I as a Pakistani woman can do to change this dark situation?", she concluded.
Pakistan is battling the national crisis which is a consequence of a global crisis as monsoon rains have resulted in flash floods all over Pakistan. The floods have killed more than 1000 people including 300 hundred children. The young girls and women have been equally devastated by the floods and are being forced to live under the open sky.
Ayesha Omar dances her heart out in latest video 06:43 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has cemented her position as one of the leading ladies and fashionistas in the entertainment ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
- Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong opt to bowl first against Pakistan06:32 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Xiaomi Foundation donates USD 100,000 to aid flood-affected people05:07 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Naveen Waqar makes a dazzling appearance at ‘Carma’ premiere04:50 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022