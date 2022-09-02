Ayesha Omar expresses shock after flood affectee girl ‘raped’ in Sindh

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar took to social media and expressed shock and anger over the recent rape case where flood affectee girl gets ‘raped under pretence of receiving ration'.

A rickshaw driver named Gulshir Macchi lured a young girl with the promise of ration in Shadadpur in Sindh’s Sanghar district. The Hindu girl, a flood victim, was said to have been drugged and held hostage for two days by the culprit who also allegedly raped her.

Police arrested the accused and also filed a case against him. A series of medical tests are being performed to obtain a better understanding of the girl's condition.

"And now, this is happening, Is there any end to the shamelessness? Just abuse, steal, loot, violate, torture and suppress. On every level. I don't even know what to feel. Or what to think.", the Bulbulay star wrote.

"How can we change all this? Every day, I sit and ponder over this question. What is it that I as a Pakistani woman can do to change this dark situation?", she concluded.

Pakistan is battling the national crisis which is a consequence of a global crisis as monsoon rains have resulted in flash floods all over Pakistan. The floods have killed more than 1000 people including 300 hundred children. The young girls and women have been equally devastated by the floods and are being forced to live under the open sky.