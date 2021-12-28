Indian cricket boss Ganguly catches coronavirus
NEW DELHI – Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to hospital after he contracted Covid-19, it emerged on Tuesday.
A senior doctor of the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata said that the BCCI president was suffering from mild fever, adding that he is in stable condition.
Ganguly has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of medical experts as he is already facing some health complications.
In January this year, the former skipper underwent minor heart surgery.
The India Today news website reported that Ganguly’s samples had been sent for genome sequencing to confirm whether he had been infected with the Omicron variant or not.
India has so far confirmed around 650 Omicron infections.
