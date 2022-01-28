'Prince Charming': Sheheryar Munawar to direct Mahira Khan again

Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar gracefully glided into the shoes of director with Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed's See Prime short film Prince Charming.

The Pehli si Muhabbat actor's directorial debut was lauded for the unique storytelling and the magical yet cryptic storyline.

Now, Sheheryar teased the fans with intense BTS photos from his directorial project whilst simultaneously announcing that he will be donning the director’s hat for the second time with Mahira Khan.

“As we embark on our next as director and actor @mahirahkhan, my dear muni, wanted to share a few BTS shots of my amazing days on set with you and the rest of my amazing team,” the 33-year-old captioned his Instagram post.

He went on to share that the project is once again ‘something sensitive and intense’, promising that he will work on something ‘lighter’ for his next project.

“Even more excited to shoot it with the most enthusiastic team. Wish us luck guys,” he concluded, hinting at the name of the project with a hashtag that read, ‘#ForBetterNotForWorse’.", the Parey Hut Love actor concluded.