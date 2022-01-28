'Prince Charming': Sheheryar Munawar to direct Mahira Khan again
Web Desk
08:41 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
'Prince Charming': Sheheryar Munawar to direct Mahira Khan again
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar gracefully glided into the shoes of director with Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed's See Prime short film Prince Charming.

The Pehli si Muhabbat actor's directorial debut was lauded for the unique storytelling and the magical yet cryptic storyline. 

Now, Sheheryar teased the fans with intense BTS photos from his directorial project whilst simultaneously announcing that he will be donning the director’s hat for the second time with Mahira Khan.

“As we embark on our next as director and actor @mahirahkhan, my dear muni, wanted to share a few BTS shots of my amazing days on set with you and the rest of my amazing team,” the 33-year-old captioned his Instagram post.

He went on to share that the project is once again ‘something sensitive and intense’, promising that he will work on something ‘lighter’ for his next project.

“Even more excited to shoot it with the most enthusiastic team. Wish us luck guys,” he concluded, hinting at the name of the project with a hashtag that read, ‘#ForBetterNotForWorse’.", the Parey Hut Love actor concluded.

Mahira Khan flaunts new hairstyle after ... 02:24 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Now the beautiful superstar ...

More From This Category
Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe ...
07:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Bigg Boss famed Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia all ...
08:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Sinf-e-Aahan's cast celebrate the last day of ...
07:38 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Madhuri Dixit’s debut web series renamed as ...
03:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Atif Aslam dubbed 'true gentleman' after PSL 7 ...
03:35 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
'Judaiya' – Bilal Saeed's upcoming song ...
03:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break Guinness World Record
07:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr