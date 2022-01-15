Mahira Khan flaunts new hairstyle after recovering from Omicron

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time.

Now the beautiful superstar has revamped her look with a stunning haircut serving major hair goals.

Taking to Instagram, the Sadqay Tumhare actor shared stunning portraits of her new fringe cut alongside a note which read,

"I went for a trim. First I asked for him to dye my hair pink and they are freaked out, I will do it. I'm going to do it and then after the trim, I went back and said cut me a fringe."

"I came back home and my mother went - Ya Allah! Is it a post-two-time Covid survivor thing? Mid-life crisis? God knows. All I know is I’ve never been the one who dyed my hair in school/ college - not even a piercing here and there. And this felt good. Just doing something on a whim."

"So yeah, I’m freshly Omicron negative and insanely life positive. PS - all tips for maintaining a fringe are welcome!"

"Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome.", the 36-year-old superstar concluded.

Moreover, this is the second time the Humsafar has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in December 2020, the Raees actor had contracted the virus.

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.