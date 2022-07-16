Virat Kohli's reply to Babar Azam’s ‘supportive’ tweet leaves internet in awe
Virat Kohli's reply to Babar Azam’s ‘supportive’ tweet leaves internet in awe
Source: Babar Azam (Twitter)
MUMBAI – Social media remains a place for many to watch wholesome drama, and this time it's between two star batsmen Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

Kohli, the former Indian skipper, has finally responded to Pakistani captain Babar Azam on Twitter, expressing gratitude for his supportive gesture.

Pakistan’s all-format captain shared a heartwarming tweet for his Indian counterpart who was dropped from the recently announced squad against West Indies.

Virat Kohli was slammed over his form and place in the Indian side as he made only 16 in the second game, which Men in Green lost by 100 runs.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong,” Babar wrote on social media, a gesture that garnered praise for top batter.

Kohli responded to Babar, saying ‘Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best.’

Earlier, some players including Shahid Afridi advised Virat to respond to Babar’s tweet.

Pakistani skipper has been the most consistent player in recent years, amassing dozens of records in all forms of cricket. Experienced Kohli set high standards of batsmanship in previous years, which Pakistani star batter is trying to attain.

