HIba Bukhari enchants the audience with her singing skills

Hiba Bukhari rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. With her impeccable acting skills and humble persona, the 27-year-old impressed the audience with her drama serials.

The Fitoor star recently revamped her public image and her new fashionista look is creating waves amongst the public.

This time around, Hiba left the fans gushing with her melodious voice as she enthralled her admirers with the iconic song “Dil Ki Lagi” by Queen of South Asian Pop Nazia Hassan.

The Tarap actor was recently invited to the talk show “G Sarkar” hosted by the versatile superstar Nauman Ijaz where she showcased her singing prowess.

This is not the first time Hiba has mesmerized the audience with her melodious voice. Earlier, she left her fans awestruck with her beautiful and soothing voice as she recited Naat Main To Panjtan Ka Ghulam Hoon.

On the work front, Hiba Bukhari is currently being highly praised for her performance in drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.