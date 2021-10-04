Maya Ali looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Lollywood queen Maya Ali is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse and this time around is no exception either.

With killer looks and a charming persona, Maya makes stunning wardrobe choices. This time around, the gorgeous actress mesmerized her admirers with a dreamy Mayun photoshoot.

Stunning her admirers, the Sanam star looked breathtaking for a bridal shoot for her clothing line MAYA Pret-A-Porter.

Dressed to the nines, the Diyar e Dil actor looked exquisite in a delicately embroidered yellow dress paired with dazzling jewels. Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup her makeup minimalistic and dewy.

As far as her impressive resume is concerned, the 32-year-old has worked in dramas like Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil, along with films like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.

On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.