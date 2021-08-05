Maya Ali’s new dance video takes internet by storm
Pakistani superstar Maya Ali is a stunner on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.
The Parey Hut Love star is a fashionista to the core and is an actress par excellence but it seems she is a very skilled dancer too.
Recently, makeup maestro Babar Zaheer shared a video where he can be spotted dancing away with Ali.
Needless to say, the Mann Mayal star's superb dance moves are impressive given she is also wearing a high heel.
"Working with @official_mayaali after ages that’s how we started our day on our favourite superstar film song," he captioned.
As far as her impressive resume is concerned, Ali has worked in dramas like Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil, along with films like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.
On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.
