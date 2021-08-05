Maya Ali’s new dance video takes internet by storm
Web Desk
02:32 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
Maya Ali’s new dance video takes internet by storm
Share

Pakistani superstar Maya Ali is a stunner on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

The Parey Hut Love star is a fashionista to the core and is an actress par excellence but it seems she is a very skilled dancer too.

Recently, makeup maestro Babar Zaheer shared a video where he can be spotted dancing away with Ali.

Needless to say, the Mann Mayal star's superb dance moves are impressive given she is also wearing a high heel.

"Working with @official_mayaali after ages that’s how we started our day on our favourite superstar film song," he captioned.

As far as her impressive resume is concerned, Ali has worked in dramas like Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil, along with films like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.

On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.

Maya Ali silences body-shamers in latest viral ... 04:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2021

Pakistan’s glitz and glam industry figures are no strangers to trolling and fat-shaming. Lately, the backlash and ...

More From This Category
Ayeza Khan steals hearts in her latest viral ...
01:45 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
Nida Yasir faces backlash over fashion choices
12:06 PM | 5 Aug, 2021
WATCH: Rangers deployed in Bhong after mob ...
11:35 AM | 5 Aug, 2021
Nescafe Basement’s Xulfi accused of sexual ...
11:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2021
Komal Rizvi celebrates 40th birthday with family
09:56 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
US military tests AI software that can predict ...
08:52 PM | 4 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali’s new dance video takes internet by storm
02:32 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr