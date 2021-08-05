Maya Ali’s new dance video takes internet by storm

Pakistani superstar Maya Ali is a stunner on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

The Parey Hut Love star is a fashionista to the core and is an actress par excellence but it seems she is a very skilled dancer too.

Recently, makeup maestro Babar Zaheer shared a video where he can be spotted dancing away with Ali.

Needless to say, the Mann Mayal star's superb dance moves are impressive given she is also wearing a high heel.

"Working with @official_mayaali after ages that’s how we started our day on our favourite superstar film song," he captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Zaheer (@iambabarzaheer)

As far as her impressive resume is concerned, Ali has worked in dramas like Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil, along with films like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.

On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.