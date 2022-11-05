Pemra bans broadcasting of Imran Khan’s speeches, pressers
07:08 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Saturday imposed a ban on broadcasting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live and recorded speeches and press conferences.
The development comes a day after Khan made controversial remarks against the military institution during an address following an attempt on his life during PTI’s long march against the government.
More to follow…
