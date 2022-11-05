Pemra bans broadcasting of Imran Khan’s speeches, pressers

07:08 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Pemra bans broadcasting of Imran Khan’s speeches, pressers
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Saturday imposed a ban on broadcasting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live and recorded speeches and press conferences.

The development comes a day after Khan made controversial remarks against the military institution during an address following an attempt on his life during PTI’s long march against the government.

More to follow…

More From This Category
Pakistan gets $13 billion financial support ...
06:57 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Main roads blocked in Lahore, other cities as PTI ...
06:02 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz asks CJP Bandial to form full court ...
05:27 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Azam Swati breaks down during presser after ...
04:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
Imran Khan attack: PTI leaders booked over ...
02:12 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz set for maiden Egypt visit to jointly ...
01:44 PM | 5 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sehar Shinwari to marry a 'Zimbabwean guy' if they defeat India in T20 World Cup
02:43 PM | 5 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr