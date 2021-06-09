Met office predicts rains in parts of Pakistan including Lahore, Islamabad from Friday

08:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Met office predicts rains in parts of Pakistan including Lahore, Islamabad from Friday
KARACHI – Rain is expected in eastern parts of Pakistan including Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar from Friday to Monday, said Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday.  

The rain spell is likely to subdue prevailing very hot weather conditions in parts of the country.

According to the Met office, “Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with few moderate to isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (Astore, Kharmang, Ghanche and Shigar), Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Buner, Dir, Shangla and Kohistan from Friday (evening/night) to Monday”.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm in Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Barkhan, Musa Khel and Zhob during Saturday (evening/night) to Sunday.

It has also issued a warning stating, “Wind thunderstorm with heavy falls at times may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum and Rawalpindi on Saturday/Sunday”.

