Jeeyand Hoth wins Hub Rally 2024

Jeeyand Hoth secured first place in the "11th Hub Rally Cross 2024" held in Hub, Balochistan, on Sunday.
Hoth completed the 50-kilometer course in 34 minutes and 18 seconds, claiming victory in the Prepared A Category. Taimur Khawaja finished second, covering the distance in 34 minutes and 45 seconds.
Sahibzada Sultan, the champion of the 9th Hub Rally in 2022, took third place with a time of 34 minutes and 45 seconds.
Nadir Magsi was unable to finish the race due to a vehicle malfunction.
At least 45 racers took part in the rally.
"Winning the race with top competitors like Sahibzada Sultan and Nadir Magsi is a dream come true," said Hoth after his remarkable achievement in front of a large crowd.
The event took place on a 50-kilometer track, including a seven-kilometer coastal section.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
