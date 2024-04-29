Search

Sports

Jeeyand Hoth wins Hub Rally 2024

Web Desk
06:30 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Jeeyand Hoth wins Hub Rally 2024

Jeeyand Hoth secured first place in the "11th Hub Rally Cross 2024" held in Hub, Balochistan, on Sunday.

Hoth completed the 50-kilometer course in 34 minutes and 18 seconds, claiming victory in the Prepared A Category. Taimur Khawaja finished second, covering the distance in 34 minutes and 45 seconds.

Sahibzada Sultan, the champion of the 9th Hub Rally in 2022, took third place with a time of 34 minutes and 45 seconds.

Nadir Magsi was unable to finish the race due to a vehicle malfunction.

At least 45 racers took part in the rally.

"Winning the race with top competitors like Sahibzada Sultan and Nadir Magsi is a dream come true," said Hoth after his remarkable achievement in front of a large crowd.

The event took place on a 50-kilometer track, including a seven-kilometer coastal section.

