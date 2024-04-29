Search

Pakistan

Punjab University entry test 2024 for undergraduate programs; details inside

06:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Punjab University entry test 2024 for undergraduate programs; details inside
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Punjab University has launched the first phase of admissions in the undergraduate programs and has started the online registration of the candidates for the entry test. 

Entry test is mandatory for admissions in 2024 session for which candidates can register online till May 17. 

A university official said that the entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programs is expected on June 9. He said that the entry test will be conducted in all major cities of Pakistan. 

He said that 25% marks for admissions in Punjab University are reserved for written entrance test and 7 different entrance tests will be conducted for different undergraduate programs. 

He said that candidates should contact the website for eligibility criteria and other details.

Click here to start registration process.

