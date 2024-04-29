Search

Pakistan

Commander Turkish Land Forces calls on Pakistan Army chief

07:18 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Commander Turkish Land Forces called on General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters, on MOnday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a press release.   

Both sides expressed satisfaction over deep-rooted relations between the two countries, based on historic, cultural and religious affinity.

COAS emphasized the need to further strengthen existing military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces. 

The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Commander Turkish Land Forces, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

