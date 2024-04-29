Search

World

Indian man arrested for harassing girl in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
07:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Indian man arrested for harassing girl in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH – An Indian man was arrested for harassing a girl in Saudi Arabia, it emerged on Monday. 

Arab media reported that the suspect had been harassing the victim since long despite issuance of several warnings. 

After he ignored the warnings, the girl lodged a complaint with police against him. Al Sharqia Police have arrested the suspect and produced before the court for further proceedings. 

Reports said there are ample evidence to prove the crime of the Indian man. Police have not revealed the identity of the Indian man and the victim. 

The Indian man can get two-year jail sentence and fine of 100,000 Saudi Riayl under the anti-terrorism law if the allegations against him are proved in the court of law.

