Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Pakistan fears reduction of Hajj quota as slots go unfilled

Web Desk
08:32 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Pakistan fears reduction of Hajj quota as slots go unfilled

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan is expecting a reduction of the Hajj quota for the country for next year if the number of slots is not filled.

Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Atta ur Rehman, held a press conference on Monday and detailed that even this year, the quota was not fully utilized.

Revealing the details, the official highlighted that more than 65,000 Pakistani pilgrims would avail Saudi Arabia’s Road to Makkah Initiative this year compared to 26,000 pilgrims who availed the facility from Islamabad in 2023.

As per the details, 41,000 of the 65,000 pilgrims will avail the facility under the government’s Hajj scheme while the remaining 24,000 will use private tour operators for immigration clearance at Islamabad and Karachi airports.

Regarding the airports, 29,500 pilgrims will use this facility from Islamabad while 35,500 from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The official told the newsmen that 69,000 Pakistani Muslims will perform the pilgrimage under the government scheme and of these, 64,000 pilgrims will perform under the general scheme. In contrast, over 5,000 will perform the religious duty under the sponsorship scheme. 

The number of pilgrims performing Hajj through private schemes is still unknown as the registration is still underway.

The top official also elaborated that in 2023, the government charged Rs1,155,000 ($4,143) from the south zone and Rs1,175,000 ($4,215) from the north zone, whereas this year it is Rs1,055,000 ($3,784) and Rs1,075,000 ($3,856), respectively.

The Secretary detailed that the government has reduced the cost of plane tickets from last year, bringing it down to between Rs15,000-35,000 for Muslims.

It is to be highlighted that the flight operation would begin on May 9th from Pakistan and would continue till June 9th for which the arrangements have been finalized. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

08:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

China announces visa-free entry for another country

08:32 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Pakistan fears reduction of Hajj quota as slots go unfilled

05:20 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

'Pak Hajj' app use made mandatory for all pilgrims

08:06 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Another UK airport relaxes 100ml liquid rule for passengers

07:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Sri Lanka to reintroduce single-entry visa, confirms minister

07:27 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia announces deadline for registration as Hajj nears

Immigration

09:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Karachi Airport to clear Hajj pilgrims for immigration as 'Road to ...

07:13 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia bans Hajj but only for these Muslims

Advertisement

Latest

08:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

China announces visa-free entry for another country

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan dips by Rs500 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 April Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2024

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: