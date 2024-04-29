The Land Cruiser, a symbol of luxury and aspiration for many, has remained financially out of reach for a significant portion of consumers due to its hefty price tag. This unattainability mirrors the broader trend in luxury goods, where budget constraints often limit access to such in-demand items.
As usual, China has once again tackled this accessibility issue head-on by introducing a solution: the GWM Tank 500. This vehicle, bearing a striking resemblance to the Land Cruiser, comes at less than half the price of its renowned counterpart.
The GWM Tank 500 boasts impressive specifications, featuring a 2.0T turbocharged four-cylinder petrol hybrid system capable of generating 258 Kw (346hp) and 658 Nm of torque. Paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and a 4WD drivetrain, it promises both power and versatility on the road.
Watch the exclusive review of this game-changing SUV by Daily Pakistan in the video below:
2.0T turbocharged four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine
Generates 258 kW (346 hp) and 658 Nm of torque
9-speed automatic transmission
4WD drivetrain for versatile performance
Sleek Exterior Features:
LED auto-off headlamps
Front and rear fog lamps
High-mounted brake lamp
Daytime running lights (DRLs)
Roof rack and panoramic sunroof
18-inch alloy wheels with 265/60 R18 tires
Black interior trim
Keyless access for driver and passenger
Microfiber leather steering wheel
12.3-inch cluster display
14.6-inch color multitouch infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto
Nappa leather seats and wireless charging
360-degree view system
Off-road cruise control
Multiple airbags including dual, front side, and curtain airbags
Rear collision warning and automatic emergency braking
Lane departure warning and assistance systems
Drive fatigue monitor system and front collision warning
Estimated price: 4.5 crore
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
