The Land Cruiser, a symbol of luxury and aspiration for many, has remained financially out of reach for a significant portion of consumers due to its hefty price tag. This unattainability mirrors the broader trend in luxury goods, where budget constraints often limit access to such in-demand items.

As usual, China has once again tackled this accessibility issue head-on by introducing a solution: the GWM Tank 500. This vehicle, bearing a striking resemblance to the Land Cruiser, comes at less than half the price of its renowned counterpart.

The GWM Tank 500 boasts impressive specifications, featuring a 2.0T turbocharged four-cylinder petrol hybrid system capable of generating 258 Kw (346hp) and 658 Nm of torque. Paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and a 4WD drivetrain, it promises both power and versatility on the road.

Watch the exclusive review of this game-changing SUV by Daily Pakistan in the video below:

Specs & Features of Tank500 HEV

2.0T turbocharged four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine

Generates 258 kW (346 hp) and 658 Nm of torque

9-speed automatic transmission

4WD drivetrain for versatile performance

Sleek Exterior Features:

LED auto-off headlamps

Front and rear fog lamps

High-mounted brake lamp

Daytime running lights (DRLs)

Roof rack and panoramic sunroof

18-inch alloy wheels with 265/60 R18 tires



Luxurious Interior Amenities

Black interior trim

Keyless access for driver and passenger

Microfiber leather steering wheel

12.3-inch cluster display

14.6-inch color multitouch infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto

Nappa leather seats and wireless charging



Safety and Convenience Features

360-degree view system

Off-road cruise control

Multiple airbags including dual, front side, and curtain airbags

Rear collision warning and automatic emergency braking

Lane departure warning and assistance systems

Drive fatigue monitor system and front collision warning

Price of GWM Tank 500

Estimated price: 4.5 crore