Pakistan

Detailed Review of Tank 500: An affordable alternative to Land Cruiser in Pakistan

Web Desk
07:02 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Tank 500

The Land Cruiser, a symbol of luxury and aspiration for many, has remained financially out of reach for a significant portion of consumers due to its hefty price tag. This unattainability mirrors the broader trend in luxury goods, where budget constraints often limit access to such in-demand items.

As usual, China has once again tackled this accessibility issue head-on by introducing a solution: the GWM Tank 500. This vehicle, bearing a striking resemblance to the Land Cruiser, comes at less than half the price of its renowned counterpart.

The GWM Tank 500 boasts impressive specifications, featuring a 2.0T turbocharged four-cylinder petrol hybrid system capable of generating 258 Kw (346hp) and 658 Nm of torque. Paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and a 4WD drivetrain, it promises both power and versatility on the road.

Watch the exclusive review of this game-changing SUV by Daily Pakistan in the video below:

Specs & Features of Tank500 HEV

2.0T turbocharged four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine
Generates 258 kW (346 hp) and 658 Nm of torque
9-speed automatic transmission
4WD drivetrain for versatile performance
Sleek Exterior Features:
LED auto-off headlamps
Front and rear fog lamps
High-mounted brake lamp
Daytime running lights (DRLs)
Roof rack and panoramic sunroof
18-inch alloy wheels with 265/60 R18 tires


Luxurious Interior Amenities

Black interior trim
Keyless access for driver and passenger
Microfiber leather steering wheel
12.3-inch cluster display
14.6-inch color multitouch infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto
Nappa leather seats and wireless charging


Safety and Convenience Features

360-degree view system
Off-road cruise control
Multiple airbags including dual, front side, and curtain airbags
Rear collision warning and automatic emergency braking
Lane departure warning and assistance systems
Drive fatigue monitor system and front collision warning

Price of GWM Tank 500

Estimated price: 4.5 crore

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

