USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues winning streak against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its winning spree against the US dollar on the first working day of the week amid signs of economic recovery.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency gained another 0.10 in the inter-bank in its another successive appreciation against the high-flying greenback.

USD to PKR

It was reported that the US dollar moved down by Rs0.10 and was being traded at 283.77 in the early hours.

Last week, the rupee advanced gains as it appreciated around Rs1.10 to settle at 283.87 against the US dollar.

The currency earlier plunged to record low but bounced back on the back of crackdown against smuggling and new measures introduced in money market.