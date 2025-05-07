Makeup artist Umair Waqar drops bombshell about famous Pakistani actress

Prominent Pakistani makeup artist and stylist Umair Waqar has once again stirred controversy with his latest revelations, creating a buzz across the entertainment industry.

Umair has worked with nearly every leading actress and model in Pakistan. Known for his bold opinions and straightforward nature, he is no stranger to making headlines. In a recent appearance on a talk show, Umair shared a story involving a well-known actress, without mentioning her name.

He revealed that the actress became extremely angry when he casually asked who she was planning to marry. Later, one of her close friends told him that she was so obsessed with her relationship that she could not bear to hear her boyfriend’s name from anyone else.

Although Umair did not take any names, social media quickly erupted with speculation. Many users suggested that the remarks were directed at actress Sana Javed. This assumption stems from their past dispute, where Umair had called Sana “rude” during an Instagram session in 2022. The incident led to a legal notice from Sana, further fueling tensions.

Now, fans are wondering whether his latest comments were a reference to Sana’s recent marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik or her previous relationship with singer Umair Jaswal.