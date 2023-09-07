Babar Azam, Shadab Khan nominated for ICC Player of the Month awards

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday unveiled the candidates for the ICC Player of the Month award for August, which includes West Indies wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran, Pakistani captain Babar Azam, and all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Apart from Pooran, the outstanding performances of Babar and Shadab paved the ground for their nomination for the coveted prize.

After scoring 53 and 60 runs during Pakistan's three-match series triumph over Afghanistan and a record-breaking 151 against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener last month, right-hander Babar of Pakistan is seeking to become the first player in the men's category of cricket to win three ICC Men's Player of the Month Awards.

Shadab, meanwhile, is up for Player of the Month for the first time after shining with bat and ball in August's matches against Afghanistan and Nepal.

In the first two games against Afghanistan, the leg-spinner only recorded one wicket, but he took 3-42 to complete the sweep. Additionally, he bowled a strong spell of 4-27 in the victory over Nepal.

Pooran is also vying for the honour after scoring 176 runs in five T20I matches against India, which helped his team win a crucial 3-2 series.

Pooran received the Player of the Series award and the Islanders' first Men's Player of the Month nomination since Gudakesh Motie was left off the final list in February 2023.