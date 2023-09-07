Search

Camera specs leaked ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Web Desk 10:27 PM | 7 Sep, 2023
Source: Social Media

Less than a week remain till the formal announcement of the iPhone 15 series, and news about them is still leaking to heighten anticipation. The camera specifications for the full iPhone 15 series are now available.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus

According to rumours, the 48MP primary camera with an unidentified Sony sensor will be added to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which will receive a significant boost. The non-Pro versions formerly had a 12MP main camera, as did the iPhone 13 Pro, so this is a significant improvement. High-res photographs produced in this way will have more clarity and detail, especially in low-light situations.

Since this information has been around for some time, it seems like a very real possibility. The complete iPhone 15 series is rumoured to have Dynamic Island, which was recently released last year, in addition to other features from the iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Regarding the iPhone 15 Pro, it will include an enhanced 12.7MP telephoto lens and a 13.4MP ultra-wide lens in addition to the same 48MP primary camera with the Sony IMX803 sensor. Recall that the telephoto and ultra-wide lenses on the iPhone 14 Pro were both 12MP. Even though it's not much, these two cameras may now produce images with higher quality.

The identical set of cameras seen in the iPhone 15 Pro will also be found on the 15 Pro Max. But the addition of a periscope lens for the telephoto camera will be something unique and intriguing. The phone's zooming capabilities will be improved, and they may enable up to 10x optical zoom. Considering as the iPhone 14 Pros now have a 3x optical zoom, this adjustment may be exciting!

As a result, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's back camera hump may be far larger than it appears in an earlier render. All versions should have a 12MP selfie camera with a few upgrades.

iPhone 15 Pro Max to cost Rs9 lac in Pakistan? Expected price of Apple device disappoints fans

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

