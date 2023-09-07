Camera specs leaked ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Less than a week remain till the formal announcement of the iPhone 15 series, and news about them is still leaking to heighten anticipation. The camera specifications for the full iPhone 15 series are now available.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus
According to rumours, the 48MP primary camera with an unidentified Sony sensor will be added to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which will receive a significant boost. The non-Pro versions formerly had a 12MP main camera, as did the iPhone 13 Pro, so this is a significant improvement. High-res photographs produced in this way will have more clarity and detail, especially in low-light situations.
Since this information has been around for some time, it seems like a very real possibility. The complete iPhone 15 series is rumoured to have Dynamic Island, which was recently released last year, in addition to other features from the iPhone 14 Pro models.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Regarding the iPhone 15 Pro, it will include an enhanced 12.7MP telephoto lens and a 13.4MP ultra-wide lens in addition to the same 48MP primary camera with the Sony IMX803 sensor. Recall that the telephoto and ultra-wide lenses on the iPhone 14 Pro were both 12MP. Even though it's not much, these two cameras may now produce images with higher quality.
The identical set of cameras seen in the iPhone 15 Pro will also be found on the 15 Pro Max. But the addition of a periscope lens for the telephoto camera will be something unique and intriguing. The phone's zooming capabilities will be improved, and they may enable up to 10x optical zoom. Considering as the iPhone 14 Pros now have a 3x optical zoom, this adjustment may be exciting!
As a result, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's back camera hump may be far larger than it appears in an earlier render. All versions should have a 12MP selfie camera with a few upgrades.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 7, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338.7
|342
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398.1
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.7
|88.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|808.76
|816.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.87
|180.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|790.13
|798.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|342.19
|344.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (7 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.