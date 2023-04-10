Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar's witty banter leaves fans in fits

Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar is a talented Pakistani actor, who has captured the hearts of many with his charming personality, versatility, and good looks. He has become a well-known name in the entertainment industry through his impressive performances in dramas and movies. With his charismatic presence, Sheheryar has managed to win over the hearts of fans not just in Pakistan, but also beyond.

Apart from his acting prowess, Sheheryar is also known for his striking good looks and stylish personality. He has an impeccable sense of fashion, and his fashion choices have made him a fashion icon for many. Sheheryar often shares his fashion statements with his fans on social media, and his fans are always eager to see what he will wear next.

In addition to his acting and producing skills, Sheheryar Munawar has ventured into hosting and he's currently hosting a successful game show on Express TV.

In a recent fashion statement, he took to his Instagram handle to share some jaw-dropping pictures of himself clad in an exquisite orange sherwani designed by none other than the renowned designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. The sherwani was a work of art, with intricate embroidery and detailed embellishments, which added to its overall charm and elegance.

"khel ke Jeet - lucky number 13" captioned the Parey Hut Love star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar)

The post was met with immense praise and admiration from his fans and followers, who couldn't stop gushing over his impeccable sense of style and fashion. They were mesmerized by his impeccable sense of style and fashion.

Notably, Lollywood icon Mahira Khan also chimed in and commented, "Oh my God Sherry you look like... that guy.. ♥️" to which the actor wittingly replied, "@mahirahkhan like 'that guy you could make Goal Rotis for? ???? ????'". Such banter between celebrities adds to the charm of the entertainment industry and is loved by fans.