Search

Lifestyle

Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar's witty banter leaves fans in fits

Maheen Khawaja 03:19 PM | 10 Apr, 2023
Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar's witty banter leaves fans in fits
Source: Mahira Khan / Sheheryar Munawar(Instagram)

Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar is a talented Pakistani actor, who has captured the hearts of many with his charming personality, versatility, and good looks. He has become a well-known name in the entertainment industry through his impressive performances in dramas and movies. With his charismatic presence, Sheheryar has managed to win over the hearts of fans not just in Pakistan, but also beyond.

Apart from his acting prowess, Sheheryar is also known for his striking good looks and stylish personality. He has an impeccable sense of fashion, and his fashion choices have made him a fashion icon for many. Sheheryar often shares his fashion statements with his fans on social media, and his fans are always eager to see what he will wear next.

In addition to his acting and producing skills, Sheheryar Munawar has ventured into hosting and he's currently hosting a successful game show on Express TV.

In a recent fashion statement, he took to his Instagram handle to share some jaw-dropping pictures of himself clad in an exquisite orange sherwani designed by none other than the renowned designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. The sherwani was a work of art, with intricate embroidery and detailed embellishments, which added to its overall charm and elegance. 

"khel ke Jeet - lucky number 13" captioned the Parey Hut Love star.

The post was met with immense praise and admiration from his fans and followers, who couldn't stop gushing over his impeccable sense of style and fashion. They were mesmerized by his impeccable sense of style and fashion.

Notably, Lollywood icon Mahira Khan also chimed in and commented, "Oh my God Sherry you look like... that guy.. ♥️" to which the actor wittingly replied, "@mahirahkhan like 'that guy you could make Goal Rotis for? ???? ????'". Such banter between celebrities adds to the charm of the entertainment industry and is loved by fans.

Sheheryar Munawar tells story behind dinner with Deepika Padukone and why he got pictures with her deleted

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Maira Khan shares her experience working opposite Shamoon Abbasi

12:26 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Tricked and clicked: Maryam Nawaz falls prey to PTI woman's selfie tactic

11:22 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Ushna Shah defends her stance on forgiveness for Feroze Khan

11:59 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Salman Khan beefs up security after death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

04:30 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Adnan Samad and Sajal Aly shower praise on each other

05:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

UAE princess rumored to have fallen in love with Imran Khan’s son ties the knot

02:56 PM | 8 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

April 10 declared as Constitution Day in Pakistan

06:53 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th April 2023

09:04 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 292.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.99
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,050.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,545 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,915.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: