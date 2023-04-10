‘We stand with Constitution,’ Justice Qazi Faiz Esa addresses the Parliament

ISLAMABAD — The senior most judge after Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandiyal, Justice Qaiz Faiz Esa on Monday addressed the Parliament's joint session on 50th anniversary of Constitution of 1973.
Justice Isa made it clear at the opening of his address that his purpose was not to engage in political discourse, but rather to declare "on behalf of myself and my institution that we stand with this book (the Constitution)."
Judge Isa also held out a copy of the Constitution as he spoke, to which the audience responded by banging their desks.
"This book is who we are, who Pakistan is. There was not a single nay vote cast by the elected representatives of the period,'' he added.
Judge Isa urged everyone to acknowledge the Constitution's significance.
He pointed towards NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and stated that he had inquired whether political topics will be discussed before attending today's meeting. ''But you told me that we would just discuss constitutional issues. But there was a lot of political discussion," he laughed.
He said, "That is their constitutionally protected right to freedom. I thus don't respond to them, but that does not imply that I concur with them. I want to be clear about this. I simply want to be clear that I came [for the] golden jubilee of the Constitution. It's possible that tomorrow these people's cases will [be heard] and judgements will be rendered against them.''
It’s amazing to watch Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the most august & supreme house of Pakistan "The Parliament" at the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution of 🇵🇰— Mudassar Saeed (@mudsays) April 10, 2023
A matter of respect & honour as all institutions derive power from the Parliament & Constitution. pic.twitter.com/5xGOfMFqgG
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,545 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,915.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,680
