Chief Justice meets Supreme Court judges to end rift amid deepening constitutional crisis

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has interacted with his fellow judges to end the apparent rift in the country’s top court.
Media reports suggest that CJP Bandial holds separate meetings with judges amid controversy surrounding the apex court over suo moto notice.
The rift stemmed from Supreme Court's verdict in the Punjab elections case as several judges, the ruling alliance, and the KP Bar Council raised questions about the CJP’s role with the government asking the top judge to step down from his position after being a ‘controversial character’.
To ease the heightened tensions that continue unabated, CJP also formed the benches to end the impression of differences and create a consensus among all judges of the apex court.
In today’s hearing, CJP Bandial has added dissenting judges, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah. Meanwhile, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will also be part of the other bench.
As the South Asian country is facing a political and economic crisis, a constitutional crisis appeared as Chief Justice sets aside the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to delay elections till October and ordered to hold snap polls in Punjab on May 14.
In earlier proceedings in the case, two of the nine judges recused themselves from the case, as four others dismissed the case. Then a 3-member larger bench spearheaded by Justice Qazi Faez Isa ordered the shelving of all suo motu cases taken under Article 184(3).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.