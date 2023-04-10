Chief Justice meets Supreme Court judges to end rift amid deepening constitutional crisis

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has interacted with his fellow judges to end the apparent rift in the country’s top court.

Media reports suggest that CJP Bandial holds separate meetings with judges amid controversy surrounding the apex court over suo moto notice.

The rift stemmed from Supreme Court's verdict in the Punjab elections case as several judges, the ruling alliance, and the KP Bar Council raised questions about the CJP’s role with the government asking the top judge to step down from his position after being a ‘controversial character’.

To ease the heightened tensions that continue unabated, CJP also formed the benches to end the impression of differences and create a consensus among all judges of the apex court.

In today’s hearing, CJP Bandial has added dissenting judges, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Athar Minallah. Meanwhile, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will also be part of the other bench.

As the South Asian country is facing a political and economic crisis, a constitutional crisis appeared as Chief Justice sets aside the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to delay elections till October and ordered to hold snap polls in Punjab on May 14.

In earlier proceedings in the case, two of the nine judges recused themselves from the case, as four others dismissed the case. Then a 3-member larger bench spearheaded by Justice Qazi Faez Isa ordered the shelving of all suo motu cases taken under Article 184(3).