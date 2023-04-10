Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistani govt turns to Parliament to pass bill limiting Chief Justice powers after President's refusal

Web Desk 11:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2023
Pakistani govt turns to Parliament to pass bill limiting Chief Justice powers after President's refusal
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – The government in a desperate attempt to pass Supreme Court Bill moved to parliament after President Arif Alvi refused to give assent to a controversial bill limiting the powers of country’s top judge.

A joint sitting of parliament is set to be held today on Monday as President Arif Alvi returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, unsigned over the weekend.

The Bill aims at giving the power of taking suo motu notice to a three-member committee comprising senior judges including Chief Justice. It further states any matter invoking exercise of original jurisdiction under clause (3) of Article 184 of the Constitution shall be first placed before the committee for examination and if the committee is of the view that a question of public importance with reference to enforcement of any of the fundamental rights is involved then it shall constitute a bench comprising not less than three judges of the apex court, which may also include the members of the committee for adjudication of the matter.

The tweaks in the rules of the country’s top court triggered a new debate as members of the former ruling party are calling it an attack on the judiciary.

President Dr Arif Alvi, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, using his powers under Article 75(1) of the Constitution. A handout issued by Presidency said Dr. Alvi returned the bill for reconsideration to the parliament, maintaining that the bill travels beyond the competence of the parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation.

Dr Alvi maintained that Constitution was founded on the concept of trichotomy of power. The Supreme Court of Pakistan is an independent institution as visualized by the founding fathers. “With such an objective in view, Article 191 was incorporated and the Supreme Court was kept out of the law-making authority of the Parliament”.

Refusing assent, President Alvi returns bill restricting powers of Chief Justice

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised Alvi for rejecting the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, and accused him of being a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter.

President Alvi's actions belittle the office and that he follows the orders of PTI Chairman Imran Khan instead of fulfilling his constitutional duties, Sharif said.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

USD vs PKR: Pakistani rupee loses more value against US dollar in interbank

11:42 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Chief Justice meets Supreme Court judges to end rift amid deepening constitutional crisis

10:44 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Pakistani forces gun down four militants in KP, Balochistan operations

09:41 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Parliament to discuss issuance of funds for Punjab elections as Supreme Court’s deadline ends today

09:19 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Jirga in northwest Pakistani village restricts dowry for marriages

08:29 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Ailing Pakistani elephant Noor Jehan starts walking during recovery path after life-saving surgery

03:20 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Neither fodder for agents, nor cash cows for country,’ migrants ...

02:03 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th April 2023

09:04 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 292.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.99
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: