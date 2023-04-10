Maryam Nawaz flies to Saudi Arabia today to join Nawaz Sharif for Umrah

ISLAMABAD – PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz will depart for Saudi Arabia today where she will perform Umrah with Sharif family members.

The firebrand politician will spend the last 10 days of Ramadan in Islam’s holiest cities.

Earlier, it was reported that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had invited Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to perform Umrah during the holy month as a royal guests.

As Maryam will leave Pakistan today, the schedule of the rest of the Sharif family has not been announced yet. Sharifs would spend the last 10 days of Ramadan in Mecca and Medina and are expected to celebrate Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia.

Nawaz Sharif is living in England’s capital London nowadays in self-exile. Last year, it emerged that the doctors had advised the the PML-N supremo against the Umrah pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

As Sharifs are heading to the Islamic sites, several theories started buzzing the internet as their rivals, PTI and his supporters, claimed that Sharifs are flocking to Kingdom for some kind of 'back door deal'.