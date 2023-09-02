Saboor Aly slays street fashion in Baku trip

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold avatar as she mastered the art of turning heads.

The Fitrat star is back with her charismatic beauty and sartorial choices. Having millions of followers online, the actor keeps fans updated with rare glimpses of her private and professional life which often steal people’s hearts.

The 28-year-old made people swoon over on styling and charm and the latest pictures show her out on her trip to Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Bay Qasoor star exuded timeless chic in a white dress adorned with delicate straps, her hair elegantly pulled back in a sleek half-up hairstyle, complete with a charming bow.

Aly got thousands of likes on recent clicks in a day while her comment section was flooded with love from netizens.

Saboor is known for her finest performance in several dramas including Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein.