Intel report calls for strict security measures as jailed Imran Khan set to appear in public trial

06:28 PM | 26 Nov, 2023
LAHORE – Islamabad High Court directed authorities to produce PTI chairman Imran Khan for trial on November 28 in his first public appearance since the ousted premier was jailed in a graft case.

PTI chief, 71, remained behind bars since early August after conviction in Toshakhana case. Lately, IHC said the requirements to hold cipher trial, being held in jail for security reasons, were not being met, and now Khan will be facing a public trial.

Ahead of his appearance, the special Branch submitted a report related to the special court hearing on November 28, calling for special measures for crowd control. In the report, intelligence urged ‘strict’ security arrangements to be made for the hearing.

It said in light of the risks of a large number of lawyers and workers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf descending on the hearing, it advised law enforcers to ensure special arrangements for dispersing the crowd.

Imran Khan and his party leaders are facing a cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.

