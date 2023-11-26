Intel report calls for strict security measures as jailed Imran Khan set to appear in public trial

LAHORE – Islamabad High Court directed authorities to produce PTI chairman Imran Khan for trial on November 28 in his first public appearance since the ousted premier was jailed in a graft case.
PTI chief, 71, remained behind bars since early August after conviction in Toshakhana case. Lately, IHC said the requirements to hold cipher trial, being held in jail for security reasons, were not being met, and now Khan will be facing a public trial.
Ahead of his appearance, the special Branch submitted a report related to the special court hearing on November 28, calling for special measures for crowd control. In the report, intelligence urged ‘strict’ security arrangements to be made for the hearing.
It said in light of the risks of a large number of lawyers and workers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf descending on the hearing, it advised law enforcers to ensure special arrangements for dispersing the crowd.
Imran Khan and his party leaders are facing a cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.
Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.07
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
