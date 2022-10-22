Ushna Shah's latest pictures draw backlash

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has cemented herself among the talented and gorgeous actresses.

The Parizaad star has been in the industry for quite some time now and despite her grandeur and charming personality, Shah has found herself in hot waters multiple times.

The Aag actress was recently spotted vacationing in Vienna, Austria and celebrating her beau's birthday. The Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress posted a bunch of scintillating pictures from her stay in Austria. Clad in a black mini skirt paired with stockings and boots, the Duaa diva was all smiles. However, netizens criticized her sartorial choice.

The keyboard warriors slammed Shah for wearing revealing clothes and switching her dresses from Eastern to Western style.

Although the pictures invited criticism, Shah has yet to respond to the online bashing.

The Thoda Sa Aasman actress captioned the post, "Some photos are good. Some are not. But here is some content for your heart’s content-ment."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

On the work front, Shah's recent drama Habs alongside Feroze Khan has been receiving critical acclaim. Her notable works include Parizaad and Aakhir Kab Tak, Cheekh and Bashar Momin.