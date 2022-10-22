Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 22, 2022
08:30 AM | 22 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October, 22, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|222.6
|225.05
|Euro
|EUR
|217.6
|219.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|249.5
|252
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|61.2
|61.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|59.1
|59.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|139.96
|141.21
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|587.6
|592.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|161.05
|162.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|30.62
|30.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.18
|29.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.15
|28.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.67
|2.75
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.1
|1.17
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|711.6
|716.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|46.72
|47.17
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|126.37
|127.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|
20.87
|Omaniii Riyal
|OMR
|573.82
|578.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|60.7
|61.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|155.59
|156.89
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|19.72
|20.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|220.85
|222.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.8
|5.9
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:30 AM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 October 202208:23 AM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Ushna Shah's latest pictures draw backlash12:20 AM | 22 Oct, 2022
- Fans cheer for Mahira Khan at screening of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'11:59 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui, Falak Shabir impress fans at fundraising event in ...11:29 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and Asim Azhar unite for cricket anthem
08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- The Legend of Maula Jatt – Mahira Khan reveals how she struggled to ...08:50 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his children06:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Female singer in revealing dress at NCS Peshawar concert triggers ...09:45 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022