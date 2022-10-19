Adnan Siddiqui, Falak Shabir share fun moment from meeting abroad

Lollywood friendships are famous for their authenticity and rarity.

A recent moment of such exceptional friendship between seasoned actor Adnan Siddiqui and acclaimed singer Falak Shabir has been creating a buzz online.

Netizens have been oozing love and support for both the accomplished artists from different categories sharing a positive and fun vibe.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho famed star and the Mera Mann singer ran into each other during their stay at a hotel abroad. The Hawa Rait Aur Aangan star joked with the Kya Tujhe Ab Ye Dil Bataye singer about seeing him without 'flowers'.

In response, Shabir says his "Gulab Ka Phool (Rose)" is in Pakistan. Shabir's sweet gesture of calling his darling wife and Pakistani actress Sarah Khan was appreciated not only by Siddiqui but netizens as well.

The Teri Kasam singer added that Khan and his daughter Alyana have been suffering from seasonal infection and are at home in Pakistan. In response, Siddiqui sent well wishes and loads of prayers for the actress and her daughter.

On the work front, Siddiqui was recently seen in Ghughi, Belapur Ki Dayan, Mere Paas Tum Ho and Yeh Dil Mera.

Shabir, on the other hand, gained recognition with Tera Saath Ho, Saajna, Intezaar, Ijazat and Judaii to name a few.